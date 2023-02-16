Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,335. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.86. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

