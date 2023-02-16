Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 140,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,261. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after buying an additional 521,220 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $8,440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 402.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 154,149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Chefs’ Warehouse

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

