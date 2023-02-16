Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 151,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,557. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

