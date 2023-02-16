Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 151,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,557. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

In other news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 336,900 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $1,206,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,241,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,023,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

