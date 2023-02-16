Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE CHMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,894. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 41.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
