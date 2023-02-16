Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CHMI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,894. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.