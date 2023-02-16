Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.