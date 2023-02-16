Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $324.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.04.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

