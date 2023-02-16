Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 2.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.37. 99,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

