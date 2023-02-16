Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 59,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

