China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 980.2 days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

CRGGF remained flat at $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRGGF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

