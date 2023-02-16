Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $12.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,644.26. 75,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,016. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,522.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,553.41. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.