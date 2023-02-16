Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock traded down $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $124.99. 181,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,056. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $150.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total value of $797,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,169.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2,494.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

