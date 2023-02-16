Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 732,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.
CHDN traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.81. 183,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $253.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
