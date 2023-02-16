Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 732,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.3 %

CHDN traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.81. 183,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $253.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

