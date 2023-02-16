CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.75

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.33.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

TSE ACB opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$446.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Further Reading

