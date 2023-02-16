Cipher Capital LP Acquires 30,468 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,468 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 81,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.11. 1,149,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,942. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.