Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 16,233 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.10. 233,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $251.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average is $181.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

