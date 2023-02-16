Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 25,158 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 422.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,712 shares of company stock worth $40,047,619 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

TRV stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.77. 164,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

