Cipher Capital LP Boosts Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 697.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 75,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.