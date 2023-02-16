Cipher Capital LP Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.39. 204,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,150. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of -153.98, a PEG ratio of 193.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

