Cipher Capital LP Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,813 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,146 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 724,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

MUR remained flat at $42.87 on Thursday. 100,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,085. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

