Cipher Capital LP Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 324.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91,019 shares during the quarter. Pentair accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 208,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,601. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

