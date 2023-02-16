Cipher Capital LP Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,940. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $193.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

