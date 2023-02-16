Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 185,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $100.77.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.