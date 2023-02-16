Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 13.1%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 1,003,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,247,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Insider Activity

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 964,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 417,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 370,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.