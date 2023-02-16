Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.73-3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.0-10.5% yr/yr to $56.2-56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.50 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 27,714,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,536,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

