Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.73-3.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +9.0-10.5% yr/yr to $56.2-56.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.50 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. 27,714,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,536,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.89.
In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
