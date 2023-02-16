Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.25 billion-$14.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.58 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.73-$3.78 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 37,429,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,787,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

