Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $61.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

