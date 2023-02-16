Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $61.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.09% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
CSCO stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $57.69.
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Further Reading
