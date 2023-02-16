Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

CSCO traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 19,721,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,266,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

