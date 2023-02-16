Citigroup Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. 2,112,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $105.45.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

