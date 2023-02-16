Citigroup Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.
Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.04. 2,112,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $105.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
