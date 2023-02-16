Citigroup Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $55.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.74.

OVV stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

