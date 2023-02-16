Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 531,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,244. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CTXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. Its products include I/ONTAK, Mino-Lok, Halo-Lido, Mino-Wrap, and Novecite.

