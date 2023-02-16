Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Up 3.5 %

Ecolab stock opened at $163.95 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

