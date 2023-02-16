Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 289 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 294,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 222,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

