Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 88 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $153.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

