Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,965 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xylem were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Xylem by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $107.88 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

