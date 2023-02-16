Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,841 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 26.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DXCM stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

