Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 43 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $520.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $595.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

