Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 80 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,391 shares of company stock worth $8,436,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

TSCO opened at $239.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.17. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

