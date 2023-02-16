Civic (CVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.15 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Civic token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $117.30 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00423610 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.76 or 0.28060704 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

