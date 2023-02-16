Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $75,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

CLH stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

