Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLWGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $620.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

