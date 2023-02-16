Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $72.40, but opened at $69.06. Cloudflare shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,703,602 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,026. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
