Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $72.40, but opened at $69.06. Cloudflare shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 1,703,602 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,026. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

