CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $13,405,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,982,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,007,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

