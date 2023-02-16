CNB Financial Co. (CCNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 15th

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. CNB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.83. 2,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $503.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 25.43%. Analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $31,967.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $404,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

