Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of COKE opened at $526.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.42 and its 200-day moving average is $482.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.68%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
