Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola updated its FY23 guidance to $2.58-$2.60 EPS.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $59.59 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,793 shares of company stock worth $16,761,452 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

