Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRO. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 40,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

