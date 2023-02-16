Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 531,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,520. The stock has a market cap of $628.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.