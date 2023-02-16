Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

CTSH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.13. 3,148,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $374,413,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after buying an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3,758.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,900,000 after buying an additional 2,808,635 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

