Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTSH. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

