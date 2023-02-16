CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,957.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. operates as a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. Its products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and Collink.3D.

